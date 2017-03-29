Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2 Takes On V10-Powered E30 M3

Even though you can't call any M-car a "sleeper", something as old as an E30 BMW M3 normally wouldn't be caught challenging a modern-day supercar.
Yet, there's no real underdog in this here battle. Both cars feature naturally aspirated V10 engines, and seen as how the M3 doesn't weigh all that much by today's standards, you can imagine just how quick it can be.
Underneath the hood lies BMW's first ever V10 engine, the S85B50. It was used from 2005 up until 2010 on the E60 M5 sedan, E61 M5 touring and the E63/E64 M6 coupe.
Assuming the owner of the car didn't do anything to increase power, the unit should continue to produce 507 PS (500 HP) and 520 Nm (380 lb-ft) of torque. In comparison, the Huracan LP580-2's V10 is good for 579 PS (571 HP) and 540 Nm (398 lb-ft) of torque.
While we can't assume to know how quick that M3 can get to 100 km/h (62 mph) and beyond, this Huracan can do it in 3.4 seconds. Of course this is a rolling start and the Lambo is heavier at 1,518 kg (3,346 lbs), so all we can say is to expect the unexpected after hitting "play".