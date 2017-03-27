Lamborghini Huracan Performante Sounds Like It Could Eat Children For Breakfast

It has just come out, but the Lamborghini Huracan Performante has already fallen into the hands of YouTubers.
Filmed at Los Gatos Luxury Cars in California, this Verde Mantis example, which is the Italian way of saying green, put out quite a show, culminating with a V10 symphony.
And if you thought that this is nothing more than a slightly tuned Huracan, and that it cannot possibly sound miles better, then you'll be surprised to learn that it has the ability of waking up an entire neighborhood just by gently pushing the throttle.
Contributing to the deep sound made by the Italian supercar is a redesigned exhaust system, combined with other tweaks made to the engine that led to an extra 30 horses and 30 pound-feet (40 Nm) of torque, compared to the regular Huracan.
Lamborghini already opened the order books for the new 'Ring King, and it comes at a steep price of $274,390 in the USA, while European pre-tax prices start from €195,040 ($210,513).