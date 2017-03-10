Lamborghini Mulls Electric Sports Car, But Not Before 2025

In order to remain competitive and continue making investors happyy, Lamborghini have already stepped out of their comfort zone by prepping the launch of a new SUV, the Urus.
However, the Italian company could take its game to an entirely new level, by expanding its product portfolio with a zero-emission luxury sports car, Reuters writes.
This could be pushed by the Volkswagen Group's ambition of launching more than 30 new EVs by 2025, as the company tries to leave the cheating emissions scandal behind them.
Lamborghini's intentions were confirmed by the brand's CEO, Stefano Domenicali, during the Geneva Motor Show. "Electrification is an area of great attention for us, but I'm not expecting it will happen in the short term. We need to be realistic", Domenicali said, while ruling out the launch of an all-electric model before 2025.
Lamborghini gave us an idea of a hybrid hypercar, in the same vein as the Ferrari LaFerrari, Porsche 918 Spyder, and McLaren P1 with the Asterion concept. Named after a Minotaur in the Greek mythology, the exotic machine debuted at the 2014 Paris Auto Show and combined three electric motors with a 5.2-liter V10 engine, delivering a total of 910 PS (898 HP).
Note: Lamborghini Asterion pictured