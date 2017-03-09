Lamborghini Shows Huracan Performante Telemetry Data To Confirm 'Ring Time

On the back of rumors, innuendo and speculation, Lamborghini has released telemetry data of its record-setting lap around the Nurburgring with the Huracan Performance to put any doubts to rest.
Soon after the vehicle’s lap time was announced, many people familiar with the Nurburgring and flying laps there asserted that Lamborghini had faked the record lap by potentially speeding up the footage or stitching different sector times together rather than recording a full flying lap.
However, Lamborghini’s director of research and development Maurizio Reggiani assured CNET that the lap time was real and to back it up, provided the full Vbox log recorded during the lap. It shows the speed the Huracan Performante was traveling at each second throughout the 6 min 52 sec lap (412 seconds in total).
Reggiani also confirmed that the car was running sticky Pirelli Trofeo R tires during the lap and that they will be available for the car as an option.
Power for the Huracan Performante comes from a 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated V10 engine delivering 631 hp and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. That allows for the vehicle to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds, 200 km/h (124 mph) in 8.9 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h (202 mph).