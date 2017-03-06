Lamborghini's All-New Huracan Performante Is Finally Here, Has 631HP

PHOTO GALLERY

We've read reports about it, saw it testing in numerous occasions and witnessed it blow the Nurburgring lap record, and now it's finally here - say hello to the hottest Lamborghini Huracan ever, the Performante.Unveiled just a few hours ahead of its 2017 Geneva Motor Show premiere, the impressive supercar uses the same 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine as the rest of the Huracan family, which was massaged to deliver 640 PS (631 HP) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque.The extra 30 PS (30 HP) and 40 Nm (30 lb-ft) of torque developed on top of the LP610-4 Coupe, allow the Huracan Performante to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds, from a standstill, and 200 km/h (124 mph) in 8.9 seconds. The improvements are 0.3sec and 1.0sec, respectively, while top speed remains the same, at over 325 km/h (202 mph).These numbers were achieved not just by messing with the V10, which benefits from improved air intake, redesigned exhaust, new titanium valves and optimized fluid dynamics for the intake and exhaust, but also from a 40 kg (88 lbs) weight reduction.