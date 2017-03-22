Latest Ferrari Mule Spotted Reignites Our Hopes For A New Dino

It’s not every day you come across a Ferrari test mule, especially if it’s one you don’t really know that much about it.
At least it’s not the first time we’ve come across a similar mule using the majority of the 458’s bodywork, leading us to believe that this is the long-rumored Ferrari Dino.
The car was caught doing some cold-weather testing in Sweden and immediately you can notice the bigger side air intakes and the different exhaust setup.
Add to this the fact that the car didn’t sound like it was propelled by a V8 engine, leading us to believe that it could be powered by a Ferrari version of the turbocharged V6 powerplant as found in models like the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.
It looks like Ferrari is back on track with the new Dino, especially if you take into consideration Marchionne’s latest comments on the California, saying that it’s the only model currently in the range which has the hardest time of seeing itself as a full-blown Ferrari.
Back in 2015, Marchionne also said that the revival of the Dino name is “not a question of if but when”. With that said, it looks like Ferrari is finally ready to give the world a new Dino as an indirect replacement of the California.
Let’s just hope then that this time Ferrari will prove all the rumors to be true and that we’ll soon see the full-body prototypes out on the road.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops