Leaked Codes Confirm BMW 8-Series, i3S, M2 Competition And M4 CS

Hundreds of leaked model names and codes from BMW have surfaced online and among them are a handful or intriguing new models and high-performance versions of existing cars.
Uncovered by Bimmer Post, the 177-page document shows that BMW is working on more potent variants of the M2 and M4, dubbed the M2 Competition and M4 CS respectively. Although no details about the rumoured two models have been confirmed, the M2 Competition referenced could be the so-called ‘CS’ or ‘CSL’ model spied testing in recent months.
As for the M4 CS, it will be designed to slot between the M4 Competition and the M4 GTS and was recently uncovered in a number of grainy leaked images. Its engine and chassis changes will be complemented with an array of bespoke exterior elements including a new front splitter and large trunklid lip spoiler.
Also mentioned among the codes is the long-awaited new 8-Series. BMW has yet to confirm that a new 8-Series is in the works but all indications point towards it being offered solely as a coupe and designed to rival the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe.
A range of other BMW models previously talked about are also mentioned in the comprehensive document. They include the upcoming i3S, the all-wheel drive M5 and a BMW X3 M.