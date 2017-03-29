Lexus Admits That It Lacks The Allure Of The German Three

Lexus has admitted that it lacks the allure of the big German three and that it aims to resolve that.
While speaking to Automotive News, Toyota's newly appointed chief branding officer Tokuo Fukuichi said that he wants to reinvent Lexus' image.
“When you're stuck in traffic, people look at the driver in the Mercedes as a person who has made it in society, and they will envy you. We haven't fully achieved that compared with the German three,” he said.
In his attempt to spice up Lexus, the company is tweaking its branding strategy and at the Japanese media launch of the LC, presented the Lexus Sport Yacht, shortly after the yacht's debut in January. Additionally, the company revealed a rendering of a so-called 'Skyjet', a spaceship set to be featured in the film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.
According to Fukuichi, the company needs to move away from its perception as simply being known as Toyota's luxury division. In the past, Lexus and Toyota have released almost-identical models that outwardly, could be considered as nothing more than rebadging jobs. He wants to change that.
“Let's clearly define Lexus and wait and decide that some things can only be Lexus and not applied to Toyota. I would like to clarify that sort of distinction.
“Lexus' strengths such as quality and service can't be fully appreciated unless you're in the car driving. Better quality isn't that necessary. Better brand power is,” he said.