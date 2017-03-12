Lexus Bringing Bold UX Crossover Concept To Production

Lexus has confirmed at the ongoing Geneva Motor Show that it will bring its futuristic UX crossover concept to the production line.
Unveiled at last year's Paris Auto Show, the UX has a bold design and as we long expected, will see the light of day, but it isn't yet known just how much it will differ from the original concept.
While speaking with Motoring in Geneva, Lexus International executive vice president Yoshihiro Sawa said that the model will play an important role in the Japanese company's push to find younger buyers.
“Except IS and small car CT, Lexus owners are aged, when it comes to high-end and high loyalty. The loyal users always changing the car but at the same time the average age is going up. But from this year we tried to seek the buyer average that is younger. We try to capture these new younger buyers, so that we change our design ways.
“We are doing [UX]. Please expect UX, it’s not so far away,” he said.