Lexus Gives Canada An NX Premium SE Limited Edition

Lexus have expanded their NX family on the Canadian market by launching a limited edition of the premium compact SUV.
Carrying a CAD $47,325 (USD $35,840) starting price, it arrives at local dealers this month and comes in limited quantities, although the automaker doesn’t say how many will be produced.
All of them carry a glossy look for the grille, and side mirror casings, 18-inch black aluminum alloy wheels with a unique pattern, and are offered in two colors: white pearl and atomic silver.
This is where the list of novelties end, as the rest of the NX benefits from all the upgrades found on the 200t Premium package. These include the LED headlights and tail lamps, power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, power tilt/slide moon roof, dual-zone climate control, smart key with push-button start, and Drive Mode Select, with three settings - Eco, Normal and Sport.
Building upon the 200t model means that the special edition Lexus SX uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It delivers 235 horses and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) of torque, and is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, with lock-up torque converter. In this configuration, it consumes an average 9.9 l/100 km (23.76 US mpg).