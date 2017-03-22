Lexus LC Gets A Subtle Aero Upgrade With The Kind Help Of TRD

The new Lexus LC bears a rather striking design, we think. But your opinion of it may depend largely on what you were expecting. Judged against the old SC, it's a marked improvement. A successor to the LFA, though, it's not.
If you were hoping for a bit more attitude, though, TRD can now help. At least, it can if you live in Japan.
Toyota Racing Development is offering some upgrades for the new Lexus flagship that center primarily around an aero kit, including a front lip, side skirts, rear spoiler, and rear diffuser – all of which are designed to improve the coupe's aerodynamic balance.
The components range in price from (the equivalent of) $800 for the rear spoiler to $1,240 for the diffuser, and will be available in either contrasting black or in one of three shades to match the bodywork.
There's also a set of 21-inch forged alloys, with locking lug nuts, to better fill the wheel wells while reducing unsprung weight at the corners.
Unfortunately, and for the time being, these components appear to be available only in the Japanese Domestic Market. Until Lexus decides to offer the new aero kit in more market, enthusiastic owners will have to track them down and sent to their location.