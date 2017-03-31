Lexus To Debut 'Lane Valet' In All Models Come April 1st

Ever wished you could just will the driver ahead of you to get out of the way? Lexus has an elegant and high-tech solution for that.
It's called the 'Lane Valet' and it will be developed as an optional feature for all Lexus models, including the LC and all-new LS luxury saloon.
The system will go about improving traffic flow by "assisting the movement of slower moving vehicles" from the left lane into the right lane, using unprecedented radar and lane monitoring technology, as well as 802.11p V2V wireless data protocol. In other words, this semi-autonomous system will do the driver of a slower vehicle the "courtesy" of safety moving their vehicle for them to make room for faster-moving cars.
In order to activate the system, you just hit the Lane Valet button on your dash and your Lexus' radar and camera systems will scan the road, while the V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) technology sets the car in front straight about who should move into a more appropriate lane and who's the boss is.
Once it connects to the other car, Lane Valet will initiate a careful yet prompt lane change, before disengaging and allowing for a better flow of traffic.
"Lane Valet was conceived by top Lexus engineers who understand the importance of safe and steady driving conditions," explained Lexus product & consumer marketing exec, Brian Bolain. "An appropriate vehicle speed without excessive braking offers optimal fuel efficiency, better traffic flow and decreased driver frustration. We’re just trying to give everyone the best possible driving experience."
Lexus says Lane Valet will be rolled out come April 1st (hint, hint) and that a broadcast spot will air this weekend during the NCAA Men's Final Four Game 2 (Oregon vs. North Carolina), but also on Comedy Central and during Saturday Night Live.