Liberty Walk To Provide London Auto Show With Multiple Wide Bodies

Japanese tuning company Liberty Walk will be exhibiting multiple wide-body creations during this year's London Motor Show , with this McLaren 650S confirmed to be making an appearance.This car has already turned plenty of heads in Geneva this year , mostly thanks to its unique Liberty Walk body style and special livery. It's got a new front bumper, side diffuser, rear bumper, massive elevated rear wing, and of course wide fenders.said London Motor Show chairman, Alec Mumford.Aside from the wide-bodied 650S , the tuner will bring two more models to London, while also planning "something special", which could mean that we're bound to see something completely new from them.The 2017 London Motor Show will take place in Battersea Park, from 4-7 May.