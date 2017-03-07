Lightweight Alpine A110 Coupe Detailed, Gets A 247HP 1.8Lt Turbo [49 Pics]

Alpine has finally revealed in full the new A110 Berlinette, a lightweight mid-engined sports car destined to rival the likes of the Porsche Cayman and the Alfa Romeo 4C.
The new A110 is based on an all-aluminum platform with the also aluminum body bonded, riveted and welded to it in order to provide a very rigid, yet light basis for the new French sports car.
How light you say? Well, the new A110 tips the scales at only 1,080kg (2,380lbs) with no options fitted. Combined with the turbocharged 1.8-litre unit that makes 247hp and 236 lb-ft (320Nm) of peak torque, the new Alpine gets a really exciting power-to-weight ratio of 231hp/tonne, enabling it to accelerate from zero to 62mph (100km/h) in 4.5 seconds and top out at an electronically limited 155mph (250km/h).
The engine is paired to a Getrag seven-speed wet-clutch DCT ‘box, with gear ratios specifically tailored for the A110’s needs. There are three driver modes (Normal, Sport, Track) which adapt the engine, the gearbox, the steering, the ESC threshold, the exhaust note and the driver display according to the selected setting.
Alpine has also worked hard on providing the new A110 with optimized aerodynamics, including a completely flat floor and a working rear diffuser, combining low drag with real downforce. The A110’s Cx value is just 0.32, one of the lowest in the sports car segment.
The lightweight chassis employs double wishbones for the suspension front and rear while the all-aluminum brake calipers were developed by Brembo. Additionally the rear braking system features an integrated parking brake actuator, a world first, saving this way 2.5kg off the total weight of the car. The lightweight 18-inch forged aluminum wheels were provided by Otto Fuchs while Sabelt developed the one-piece bucket seats that weigh just 13.1kg each.
The Alpine A110 will hit the market late this year, initially in its limited Premiere Edition, with only 1,955 cars planned for production. If you haven’t already ordered one, then you’re in bad luck as Alpine says that all left-hand drive examples are already spoken for, with only a small number of right-hand drive models remaining available in the UK. Reservations for the Japanese market will open in the coming weeks.