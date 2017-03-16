Limited BMW M4 Magny-Cours Edition Comes With A Matching Superbike And Wristwatch

It's been nearly a decade since Formula One last raced at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, but the track is still very much alive and well.
In fact BMW just signed a partnership with the former home of the French Grand Prix, and is celebrating with this special-edition sports coupe.
The BMW M4 Magny-Cours Edition includes everything the Competition Package does. So you get a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six rated at 444 horsepower (instead of the usual 425), along with 20-inch wheels and other goodies.
The special edition further upgrades with a carbon-fiber front lip spoiler and rear wing, with the Bavarian automaker's signature stripe motif running down the flanks. But that's not all.
Along with the car, the package also includes a BMW S 1000RR sport bike – just like the one that competes in the Superbike World Championship (which, incidentally, still races at Magny-Cours). The bike features a similar livery, as well as the small matter of a 999cc inline-four good for nearly 200 horsepower. Consider it, then, half an M4, and with a whole lot less mass to move around.
Oh, and it also comes with a matching mechanical wristwatch from BRM, whose timepieces typically sell for thousands (if not tens of thousands) all on their own. Now if you get the shrinking feeling that this whole package would cost a lot, you're right. BMW France is charging a clean €180,000 (~$193k) for the trio, and will only offer ten of them.