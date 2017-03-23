Limited Edition DS 3 Inès De La Fressange Bringing Parisian Style To UK Buyers For Just Over £20k

This new limited edition DS 3 is set to go on sale in the UK in May, featuring a distinctive appearance, high-spec interior and even a 'Voyageur' bag.
The car was designed by Inès de la Fressange Paris, a fashion society created by a famous French model and business woman, and is meant to continue in the DS tradition of creating vehicles that rely on style.
"We aim to offer bespoke models and cultivate rarity so that each customer finds in their DS vehicle a touch that resembles them. Our Limited Edition models enhance our range of exceptional products, so finding two identical models is quite the challenge," stated DS exec, Yves Bonnefont.
What helps the car stand out first is its refined color palette and unique finishes, both inside and out. The Ink Blue body paint and Opal White roof offer a strong contrast along with the 'Ines Red' exterior door mirrors and wheel center caps. In the end, it's all rounded off by the 'airmail' livery design on the rear window pillars.
Inside, you'll find Granit Blue grained leather upholstery, signature badges and carpet mats, embossed headrest covers, leather steering wheel and gear knob and a bespoke leather Voyageur bag, designed to match the interior theme.
In terms of equipment, the car comes with DS LED Vision, Mirror Screen with Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link, DAB digital radio, sat-nav, and the Convenience Pack (automatic lights & wipers, electrically heated & folding door mirrors, front arm rest & auto-dimming rear view mirror).
The DS 3 Inès De La Fressange Limited Edition can be ordered with either a PureTech 110 PS S&S with a manual/6-speed auto, or a BlueHDi diesel 100 PS S&S with a manual transmission.
DS will only be making 200 units of this car, with prices starting from £20,310 for the PureTech 110 manual, followed by £21,830 for the 6-speed automatic version. As for the BlueHDi diesel model, that one costs £20,890.