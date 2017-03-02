Limited Edition Fiat 500 Sessantesimo Is All About Celebrating

Fiat is wishing a happy 60th birthday to the 500 by launching a limited edition of the iconic model at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
Dubbed the Fiat 500 Sessantesimo, which is Italian for 'sixtieth', it comes as a convertible only and will go on sale in the EMEA region markets from March 9, with deliveries kicking off from July 4.
Fiat will produce just 560 (500+60) units, and all of them feature a new dual-color paintwork named Dolcevita, with a three-layer white for the lower body, and pastel Ivory for the upper part. The city car is also adorned with grey and burgundy waistrail, chrome side mirror caps, dedicated '560' logo, exclusive badge on the pillars, numbered limited edition nameplate, and 16" alloys, with an unique pattern.
Ivory leather with contrasting burgundy seams, and dual-color floor mats have been applied inside, but even if the 500 Sessantesimo is paying tribute to the original 500, that doesn’t mean that it has to go back to basics.
In fact, it features standard 7-inch Uconnect Radio Live touchscreen with Bluetooth, USB, AUX, and sat-nav, automatic climate control, cruise control with speed limiter, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear stick knob, and others. On demand, Fiat can also throw in Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. Other cool features that equip the limited edition Italian vehicle are the Beats Audio system, tinted rear windows, bi-xenon headlights, and rain & dusk sensors.
Fiat will offer the 500 Sessantesimo with a selection of two petrol engines: the 69 PS (68 HP) 1.2-liter and 85 PS (84 HP) 0.9-liter, alongside the 95 PS (94 HP) 1.3-liter MultiJet II diesel.