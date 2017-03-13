Lincoln Confirms New China-Made SUV To Suit Local Consumers

Lincoln currently imports its vehicles into China, but that's about to partially change, as the company is getting ready to step up its move in the world's largest market.
Looking to catch up with other rivals, Ford's luxury brand will start producing SUVs in the People's Republic by late 2019, AutoNews writes.
Citing a statement of the automaker's local arm, the publication says Lincoln will also develop and assembled an all-new SUV to suit Chinese tastes, and to do so, the Blue Oval will use a current assembly facility it jointly operates with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co.
"The move to local production is a key next step in Lincoln's evolution in China and will complement continued imports from North America", the manufacturer said.
We may have an official confirmation that Lincoln is working on an all-new SUV, but details surrounding it remain unknown.
The Ford-Changan joint venture is currently looking to get approval to produce vehicles in China, which should further bolster the company's sales on top of an 180 percent increase last year.
