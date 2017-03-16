Listen To The Incredible Exhaust Note Of The New Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

Dodge knows that developing a drag-tuned muscle car would be nothing without a proper sound, which is why they fitted the Challenger SRT Demon with an advanced torque reserve launch system.
Revealed in the latest teaser of the vehicle, the "advanced torque reserve launch system" is another first for a production car, contributing to the decibels and the deep tone produced by the exhaust system.
But what exactly is 'torque reserve'? Well, according to Dodge, the system allows more airflow through the engine before launch, increasing supercharger rpm without torque overwhelming the brakes and spinning the tires.
It kicks in when the Demon's Launch Mode is active and the powertrain's rpm are over 1,000, and does two things: it closes the bypass valve on the supercharger, and manages fuel flow to cylinders and alters spark timing.
"With torque reserve managing the engine output, the supercharged HEMI engine can build boost pressure before leaving the starting line and reach maximum boost pressure quicker, taking full advantage of the SRT Demon’s increased weight transfer and increased contact patch drag radials to reduce 60-foot times", Dodge writes.
As usual, the automaker has dropped yet another Easter Egg in the latest installment of the teasing campaign, in the form of a rear license plate that writes "3.9+221=405". In Dodge math, this could mean just about anything, and until we learn some official output and performance numbers, your guess is as good as ours as to what this means.