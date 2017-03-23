LOL! Aussie BMW Owner Gets Taunted By Reporter After Beaching X5

You know you’ve done something rather stupid when usually-serious news reporters start taking the piss out of you.
One BMW X5 M owner on Palm Beach near Sydney recently copped the full brunt of a reporter’s merciless and unrelenting commentary after getting his expensive SUV beached in the sand and it makes for internet gold.
It’s not known why or how the driver decided to drive the BMW so far along the sand but he was forced to ask for some help from a fellow 4x4 owner. Unfortunately, the German brute was too heavy and got the other ‘off-roader’ stuck. Ultimately, a tractor had to be called in to tow out the stranded X5.
The scenes may not seem ideal for an entertaining news story, but with the reporter’s commentary critiquing every move of the owner and the rescuers, it’s bound to brighten your day.
H/T to Jalopnik!