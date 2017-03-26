LR's New 2017 Discovery May Just Be The Most Practical Family SUV

When it comes to family-size 7-seater SUVs, the likes of the 2017 Land Rover Discovery almost seems good enough to go against something like an Audi Q7.
While the new Discovery may not drive as well as the Q7 on the road, Carwow's Mat Watson found that the British model performs very well in several important categories - which matters since buyers tend to appreciate an overall strong package.
Not only can you fit 7 adults comfortably in the new Discovery, but you can also load it with just about anything you can think of, store as many items as you want inside and when you're done, you can drive it on as rough a terrain as you can find.
The 2017 Discovery is priced from £43,495 in the UK, roughly £6,000 less than you'd spend on an Audi Q7. Watson, however, suggests that in Europe, you should skip the 2.0-liter diesel and go for the 3.0-liter diesel unit, which may pack only 18 extra horses, but it also comes with an extra 100 Nm (74 lb-ft) of torque.
In the end, the reviewer says you should have the Discovery high in your shopping list if you're in the market for a large, premium family SUV. It may not be perfect, but it's big, modern, safe, comfortable, practical and extremely competent.