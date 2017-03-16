Lucid Air To Start At $52,500, Watch Out Tesla

Although Lucid Motors has only presented its range-topping, 1,000 hp Air sedan to the world, it has emerged that the brand’s entry-level variant will be much more affordable than this Model S P100D killer.
In newly released information about the car, the electric startup says that the Air will begin at a very reasonable $52,500 including applicable federal tax credits (up to $7,500), undercutting the entry-level Tesla Model S by almost $16,000.
For that money, customers of the Air will get a car with rear-wheel drive and an electric motor capable of delivering 400 hp. By comparison, the Model S 60 has to make do with 360 hp. What’s more, the range of the base Air is also better, 240 miles on a single charge versus the Model S’ 210 miles.
Talking about the Air and confusion that it would start at well over $100,000, Lucid marketing director Zak Edson said “The car that we have been showing publicly represents a well-optioned Lucid Air, leading to confusion regarding the price range. Much of the speculation suggests that the starting price of the car will be over $100,000, which is not accurate.”
Powertrain aside, it is not yet known what other elements will distinguish base Air models from the 1,000 hp Tesla killer. It seems likely that the range-topping vehicle’s panoramic roof will be reserved for more expensive models while the executive rear-seats with reclining and massage functions may also come as an expensive option.
Whatever the case may be, the car will reach the market in 2018 and initially be offered exclusively in 1,000 hp guise.