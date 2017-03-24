Magna Wants To Open A New $1.3 Billion Car Plant In Slovenia

After weighing in their options as to where to open a new production facility, Magna Steyr are apparently very close to choosing Slovenia.
Citing the local government's statement, Reuters says that the company has already submitted a plan that shows investments of up to €1.24 billion ($1.3 billion) in the country.
The proposed investment will create approximately 6,000 jobs and will be spent in four phases, but officials within Magna or the Slovenian government have yet to provide an indication of when the final decision will be taken.
"The final goal is the establishment of an entirely functional car plant in Slovenia, with a capacity of 100,000 to 200,000 vehicles per year", the government wrote.
Back in January, it was reported that Magna plans to open a new paint shop in Slovenia, which will lead to the development of 400 additional jobs. Construction should begin in the second quarter of the year.
Magna's expansion is a result of their Austrian facility nearing its production capacity limits. The company builds several vehicles for Daimler and BMW, and will also be in charge of putting together the Jaguar I-Pace, from next year.