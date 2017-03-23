Man Saved In Peru By Windshield Shattering During Flood

A man managed to escape flood waters in Peru after his windshield miraculously shattered, allowing him to exit the vehicle uninjured.
Footage from the scene shared by the New York Post shows the man attempting to cross the raging torrent of water in his small sedan. By the looks of things, that's something that shouldn't even be attempted in a Land Cruiser, let alone a small car.
However, the current proves too strong and the car is sent down a small rock face where it becomes stuck against the side of the river. Remarkably, the windshield of the car shattered and broke away on impact, providing the man with an easy route to escape.
Despite water rushing into the car, the man takes his time to exit, even casually unplugging his smartphone before walking onto the nearby rocks for safety.