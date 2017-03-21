Manor F1 Selling Model Wind Tunnel And Over 200 Wheels In Auction

Earlier this year, the Manor Formula One team entered bankruptcy proceedings after six unsuccessful years on the F1 grid.
As part of the company’s bankruptcy, many of its assets are currently being auctioned and among them are some rather interesting items.
In total, Manor is parting ways with 4 rolling chassis show cars used in 2015 and 2016 as well as all of its pit lane equipment. Additionally, all of the clothing and merchandise used by the team’s drivers and team are looking for new buyers.
The auction even includes a 1:6 scale wind tunnel model and five expensive F1 steering wheels. There is also a huge collection of wheels - 200 no less - as well as a number of tires, panels, engine covers, nosecones, rear wings and three carbon fiber tubs. Other items include a hospitality trailer, officer furniture and a selection of computing equipment via Gordon Brothers.
It remains to be seen who will purchase these parts and equipment especially since none of the parts will be usable for the 2017 season.