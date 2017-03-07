Mansory Joins The Bentley Bentayga Customization Party In Geneva

With the Bentley Bentayga sure to emerge as popular among those with the means as the Continental, you can bet there'll be plenty of customers looking to make theirs their own. So tuners have been popping up left and right to offer their own take on the British sport-ute.
We've seen enhancements from the likes of DMC, Startech, Lumma Design, and even Bentley's own Mulliner department. This latest comes from Mansory, which revealed its modifications for the big Flying B at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
Called the Black Edition, Mansory's customized Bentayga announces its presence with a reformed front end, including bumper, grille, and hood – along with new side sills, two-part roof spoiler, and rear skirt.
It's all crafted from carbon fiber – along with the vents, door mirror housings, and other trim pieces – in a random arrangement the tuner calls its Collage Edition, ostensibly similar to the process that Lamborghini developed.
The tuner also managed to extract more power from the 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine, now producing nearly 700 horsepower to raise the top speed by about 6 miles per hour.
It rides on a new lightweight cast-alloy wheel design with diamond-polished rims measuring 23 inches across. And the interior has been thoroughly reworked as well, though individual configurations will naturally come down to the well-heeled customer's taste.