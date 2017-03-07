Mansory Manages To Make The Porsche Panamera Even Uglier

There are many good things you could say about the Porsche Panamera. It's widely regarded as one of the best-driving four-doors on the market, and with powertrain options ranging all the way up to 670 horsepower, it's no slouch.
But while Porsche has made the latest version easier to swallow, visually speaking, it's hardly the best-looking design out there. It's relatively understated, though, in Zuffenhausen's signature style. But Mansory has thrown that right out the window with the model it's brought to Geneva this year.
Decked out in red chrome with yellow accents, more vents than an air-conditioner factory, and more carbon than a coal-burning power plant, Mansory's take on the four-door Porsche looks like a hot dog on an acid trip. And not in a good way.
It rides on 22-inch alloys, and with a remapped ECU, new air filter, and custom exhaust, it's said to increase output by 34 hp and 30 lb-ft of torque. But the tuner doesn't say on which engine, and as we pointed out above, there are many of them on offer. And fortunately, there are many other tuners who'll gladly enhance your Panamera without going so ridiculously over the top.