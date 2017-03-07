Mansory Siracusa Spider Is Not Your Dentist's Ferrari 488

Want a mid-engined Ferrari roadster? We're afraid your opportunity has passed to get your hands on a LaFerrari Aperta, so your choice comes down to the 488 Spider. But if those are too thick on the ground in your Beverly Hills neighborhood, Mansory may have the answer.
The tuning house has arrived in Geneva with its new 4XX Siracusa Spider, its take on the eight-cylinder drop-top Prancing Horse. And as you can see, it has been extensively rebodied and adorned with all manner of aerodynamic appendages.
Looking sinister decked out all in black, the Siracusa Spider also wears striping in the colors of the Italian flag, with parts of the carbon left unfinished. Plus it rides on 20-inch gold-tone alloys to give it Mansory's signature touch of over-the-top opulence.
The tuner didn't stop with the visual factor, though, tuning the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 up to 780 horsepower and 642 lb-ft of torque – about a hundred (give or take) over stock. The suspension is dropped 0.8 inches closer to the ground, and Mansory says it'll run to 62 in 2.9 seconds (a tick quicker than stock) and top out at 212 mph (instead of 205).
Whether you'll look better in the process, of course, is entirely a matter of taste. But we will say that it looks distinctive, and isn't likely to be mistaken for your dentist's Ferrari down at the country club.