Mansory Takes Aim At Brabus With Custom Benzes In Geneva

Mansory has been known to apply its skills, such as they are, to a wide variety of vehicles. But out of the eight show cars it has brought to Geneva this year, no fewer than three are based on Mercedes – each of a very different type.
The most visually imposing of the three is called the Gronos Black Desert, based on the high-riding G500 4x4² – as if the portal-axle truck needed any help in that department.
Still, Mansory has given it the full widebody treatment, somewhat incongruously bridging those giant fenders with enhanced aerodynamic elements – all made in-house out of carbon fiber. It has also massaged the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 for an extra 62 horsepower, and fitted a set of forged alloys.
Along with it, Mansory is getting in on the action in customizing the V-Class into a “first class lounge for on-the-road.” The show van features a two-tone paintjob with additional aero components, as well as an enhanced powertrain. But the real difference here is felt inside, where the van has been fitted with a pair of recliners, a mini-fridge, and full on-board entertainment suite – all decked out in leather, Alcantara, and wood trim.
Finally there's an enhanced S63 AMG convertible dubbed the Black Edition, which follows the limited-edition Platinum Edition before it. As you might have guessed, Benz's flagship drop-top has been visually enhanced with a full carbon-fiber aero kit, including a NACA duct in the hood, and bodywork that's been widened by two inches. The suspension has been dropped as well, and to go with the stance, Mansory has mustered some extra muscle.
A whole lot extra, as it turns out, with 828 horsepower easily trumping the standard 577 and aiming straight for Brabus territory. With all that power channeled to the 22-inch alloys, the Mansory S63 cabrio will rocket to 62 in 3.5 seconds and top out at 186 miles per hour.