Mansory's 2017 Geneva Stand Is Anything But Subtle

With new models such as the Panamera and the Levante receiving specialized treatment from Mansory, walking past the tuner's stand at the Geneva Motor Show without taking a peek at their work seems like an impossible task.
You may not agree with their designs, but to some customers, a luxury tuner car is not unlike a luxury wrist watch - as lots of watch brands share similar and even identical mechanisms, yet the brand name and craftsmanship remains the deciding factor.
So then, what stands out from Mansory this year? Well, pretty much everything, from their take on the new Panamera, to the Levante, the Bentayga, the Dawn, S-Class Convertible and so on.
Perhaps the most standout design belongs to the 4XX Siracusa Spider, an exclusive and more aggressive take on the Ferrari 488. Its 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 was overclocked to 780 horsepower and 642 lb-ft (870 Nm) of torque, and the suspension was dropped by 0.8 inches (2.5 cm). The result is a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 212 mph (341 km/h), instead of 205 mph (330 km/h).
Want something a little bit more comfy? Sit your behind inside the tuner's enhanced S63 AMG Cabrio, which in this case is called the "Black Edition." Its specs are predictably monstrous, with 828 horsepower and a 3.5-second 0-100 km/h (62 mph) time. Of course, the most luxurious convertible of the bunch is without a doubt the 740 HP Rolls-Royce Dawn. The German tuner says it will do 0-100 in 4.5 seconds and max out at an impressive 177 mph (284 km/h) - impressive for its weight that is.
In terms of luxury SUVs that can also get you from A to B a lot quicker than you'd normally expect, Mansory has put together some wild tuning packages for the Maserati Levante and Bentley Bentayga.
The former gained a remapped ECU (35 extra horses), wide fenders, 22" wheels, an aero kit and a dual tone exterior, whereas the Bentley rides on 23" wheels, puts down nearly 700 HP, is full of carbon fiber and just like the S63 Cabriolet, it's dubbed "Black Edition."
Last but not least is the all-new Porsche Panamera, which does feature a somewhat questionable wide-body aero kit, at least according to some people.
For the Panamera, Mansory went with a red chrome exterior, yellow accents, 22" wheels and carbon fiber on pretty much ever dark surface on the body. Performance-wise, the remapped ECU adds 34 HP and 30 lb-ft (40 Nm) of torque, though unfortunately, the tuner has yet to mention which Panamera version they used as a basis for this show car.