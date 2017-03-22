Marchionne Now Suggests He Will Pursue A VW Merger
| By Brad Anderson |
FCA chief executive Sergio Marchionne is continuing to not-so-subtly beg for a merger with Volkswagen, if his latest statements are anything to go by.
Earlier in March, Marchionne suggested a possible merger between FCA and VW could be beneficial for both brands, but later said he had “no interest” in actively pursuing a merger with the German conglomerate.
This week, however, the outspoken CEO has changed his tune once again saying he would attempt to find VW chief executive Matthias Muller to discuss a merger.
“We are waiting with anticipation. There are 4-5 of us (carmakers) at the global level, if something needs to be done, it will be done. I haven't seen Muller in 6-7 months, but I will go find him at the first opportunity,” he told Autonews.
Last week, Muller responded to Marchionne’s initial suggestion of a merger by saying he would be open to talks with FCA but insisted Marchionne must approach him, not the other way around.
Unfortunately for Marchionne, the truth is that FCA is the one in most need of joining forces with another automaker, not the other way around. Unless someone budges, FCA will have to continue fighting its uphill battle alone.