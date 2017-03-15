Marchionne Says People Buy Lamborghinis Because They Can't Get Ferraris

Frank Sinatra once said “You buy a Ferrari when you want to be somebody. You buy a Lamborghini when you are somebody.” Ferrari chief executive Sergio Marchionne disagrees.
While talking with Car Magazine at the Geneva Motor Show, Marchionne suggested that many people simply buy Lamborghinis because they can’t get Ferraris.
“I have a lot of respect for Stefano Domenicali. But a lot of people buy Lamborghinis because they can’t get their hands on a Ferrari,” he said.
It is no secret that becoming a part of the exclusive Ferrari family isn’t easy. You need to work your way up with various models before even getting the slightest chance of purchasing a limited-edition model.
Alongside his critique of Lamborghini owners, Marchionne also reconfirmed that Ferrari’s big V12 engines will stick around in their naturally-aspirated form for years to come and be coupled with electric motors. He said that “[The next step] is only two years away, just wait,” suggesting that the company’s new V12 hybrid model is just around the corner.