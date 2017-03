Marchionne Says People Buy Lamborghinis Because They Can't Get Ferraris

PHOTO GALLERY

Frank Sinatra once said “You buy a Ferrari when you want to be somebody. You buy a Lamborghini when you are somebody.” Ferrari chief executive Sergio Marchionne disagrees.While talking with Car Magazine at the Geneva Motor Show , Marchionne suggested that many people simply buy Lamborghinis because they can’t get Ferraris.“I have a lot of respect for Stefano Domenicali. But a lot of people buy Lamborghinis because they can’t get their hands on a Ferrari,” he said.It is no secret that becoming a part of the exclusive Ferrari family isn’t easy. You need to work your way up with various models before even getting the slightest chance of purchasing a limited-edition model.Alongside his critique of Lamborghini owners, Marchionne also reconfirmed that Ferrari’s big V12 engines will stick around in their naturally-aspirated form for years to come and be coupled with electric motors . He said that “[The next step] is only two years away, just wait,” suggesting that the company’s new V12 hybrid model is just around the corner.