Maserati Levante Looks Sportier Thanks To Mansory

It may not have been that long ago that Maserati was principally a sports car manufacturer alongside the likes of Ferrari and Lamborghini. And while it's made four-door sedans since the 1960s, these days it's more of a luxury automaker than an exotic one.
Mansory wants to help bridge the divide, though. So among all the attention-grabbing tuning jobs it's brought to the Geneva Motor Show this year is a Levante decked out to look more like a GranTurismo MC.
The most obvious change is the bulging black hood with that big air scoop in the middle, which contrasts so starkly with the bright orange bodywork, a theme which continues inside but would probably look more at home on a McLaren.
That's hardly the extend of it, though – “extent” being the operative word. Mansory has extended the wheel arches and added all manner of aerodynamic appendages: front lip spoiler, side skirts, diffuser, roof spoiler... the works, all done up in carbon fiber and built in-house.
Those widened fenders house bigger wheels, measuring 22 inches at each corner, and driven by a modestly enhanced powertrain. With a new air filter, exhaust, and remapped ECU, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 produces 465 metric horsepower – 35 more than the standard Levante S. That may not yield a very substantial gain, but at least it can look the part.