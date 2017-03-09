Maserati Reminds Us The GranTurismo Is Still Around With This Special Edition

With all the four-doors it's come out with in recent years, it'd be all too easy to forget about the Maserati GranTurismo. After ten years in production, it may not be around for much longer. But before it goes, Maserati is sprucing it up with at least one more special edition.
The GranTurismo Sport Special Edition pays tribute to 1957 – a special year for the Trident marque in which it launched the 3500 GT that was its first real commercial success, while Juan Manuel Fangio won the Formula One World Championship in the Maserati 250F.
To celebrate the 60th anniversary of that landmark year, the special GT gets a new carbon-fiber hood (either color-keyed or left in bare finish) with a big air scoop in the middle. It also gets carbon-finish splitter, door handles, side mirrors, and rear lip spoiler, and wears special 20-inch gloss-black alloys. The cabin space is all swaddled in Poltrona Fau leather in one of four color combinations, with carbon trim pieces and all manner of special-edition logos.
Only 400 examples will be made, with buyers able to choose between three special paint shades (including the new shade of red pictured here) or four standard colors. As with the existing Gran Turismo Sport, the special edition is powered by a 4.7-liter naturally aspirated V8 rated at 460 horsepower, mated to a six-speed sequential or automatic transmission.