Maserati's Recalling The Levante For The 4th Time In As Many Months

Considering putting down a deposit on a new Maserati Levante? The prospect of driving the Trident marque's first crossover may seem enticing, but you might want to reconsider that for a moment.
Because Maserati is having some serious quality-control and safety issues with that model – and pretty much every other that it makes.
The Levante is a completely new model for 2017, and only started reaching dealers in North America this past September. And already we've reported on recalls in the United States for that same model in December, January, and February. (Don't even get us started on the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans.) Now we're well into March, and there's another.
This time, the problem comes down to the transmission, which may shift itself into Neutral – particularly at low speeds, as you might find in stop-and-go traffic. Not something you want your car to do, and especially inexcusable for a vehicle costing upwards of $70,000.
The issue has the Italian automaker recalling 3,299 examples of the Levante in the United States alone – which by our count is far more than it has actually sold here since deliveries began. So suffice it to say, that's all of them.
Fixing the problem will require a simple software update in a process that's set to start at the end of this month. We can't help but wonder, though, if owners might be better off just leaving their cars at the dealership until the next recall comes around – which, at this rate, can't be far off.