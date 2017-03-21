Matte White Lamborghini Centenario Shows Up In Paris [w/Video]

Shortly after a matte black Lamborghini Centenario was delivered in Germany, a sensational example has been handed over to an owner in Paris.
The car is thought to be owned by Qatari Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani and has been optioned in a distinct paint scheme unlike any other delivered so far.
Whereas the original Centenario display car was finished in carbon fiber with yellow accents, Al Thani’s car has been predominantly painted matte white and includes matte black for the splitter, roof, A-pillars, side skirts, rear bumper and diffuser.
Elsewhere, it includes a tricolore stripe in the colors of the Italian flag as well as numerous bright blue accents. Matte black wheels complete the custom look.
In our eyes, this is the best looking Centenario and gives us hope that some other cool versions emerge in the near future unlike that so-so Geneva show car.
Images via Goran Photography & C-D Photography