Mazda Adds Another Plant For CX-5 Production As SUV Demand Soars

In addition to the Hiroshima facility, the all-new Mazda CX-5 will be put together at Hofu as well.
Production is set to commence in November, and besides helping the automaker to meet the growing demand for SUVs globally, it's also part of a plan that will aid the company to boost their annual sales to 1.65 million vehicles.
"As with the CX-4, starting production of the CX-5 at Hofu plant as well is part of our plan to build a production framework that gives us more flexibility between plants and models. We will do everything we can to get customers the crossover vehicles they want, as quickly as possible", commented the brand's Managing Executive Officer in charge of Global Production, Masatoshi Maruyama.
Launched in the Land of the Rising Sun in February, the new Mazda CX-5 has already proved its popularity by selling in 16,639 units, which represents roughly seven times the monthly target.
Pricing begins from 2,462,400 Yen ($21,370) in Japan for the most basic version, which uses the 2.0-liter petrol engine and comes in front-wheel drive configuration, whereas the range-topping model can be had from 3,002,400 ($26,055), and comes with all-wheel drive.
US customers looking at the 2017 Mazda CX-5 will have to pay at least $24,045 to get one in their driveways.