Mazda CX-5 To Lose Manual Option In The U.S.

Confirmation has come that the all-new 2017 Mazda CX-5 won't be available with a manual transmission in the United States.
Cars Direct broke the news after discovering that no engines or CX-5 trim levels will get a stick shift in the U.S. and according to a Mazda spokesman, even the upcoming diesel-powered variant won't get a manual and be offered exclusively with an automatic transmission.
Interestingly, the carmaker will continue to offer the CX-5 with a manual in both Mexico and Canada.
Prior to the CX-5 getting a major overhaul for 2017, the only version sold with a manual was the CX-5 Sport that started from $22,695. With the manual 'box gone, the entry-level 2017 CX-5 now starts at $24,985 with its 2.5-liter SKYACTIV engine.
Although some traditionalists may be upset by the news, it is unlikely to affect Mazda sales. After all, neither the CX-3 or CX-9 can be ordered with a manual transmission in the United States. What's more, just 5 per cent of current CX-5s have been ordered by U.S. customers with manual transmissions.