Mazda Preparing To Introduce Apple CarPlay And Android Auto

Mazda has revealed that it will introduce Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to its lineup of vehicles but has failed to specify just when.
The automaker confirmed the news while speaking to Cars.com at the launch of the 2017 CX-5 and said that the new features will be retroactively upgradeable onto all current Mazda Connect systems with some minimal hardware changes.
Every new vehicle in the Mazda range offered the Connect system and the announcement means the firm will no longer be one of a handful of holdouts delaying the adoption of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to its vehicles.
Speaking about the upcoming upgrades, Mazda spokesperson Jacob Brown said “Mazda has been a CarPlay and Android Auto partner since 2014, so it is no secret that we are developing both systems to interface with our Mazda Connect infotainment system. Both software systems should be retroactively upgradable onto all Mazda Connect systems with a potentially minimal hardware addition needed. Mazda does not yet have an official timeline for when these should be available or at what cost, however."