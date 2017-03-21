McDonald's Employee Jumps Through Drive-Thru To Save Customer

A McDonald’s employee in Doral, Florida has been credited with helping to save the life of an unconscious police officer.
The employee, Pedro Viloria, was serving the off-duty officer at the restaurant’s drive-thru window when he noticed that she was having trouble breathing.
The car slowly rolled forward and Viloria was captured on CCTV jumping out of the window where he found her unconscious. He rushed back inside and found help from another customer who was a paramedic.
Speaking to ABC News, Viloria said “"In that moment, I thought, 'I'd rather save that woman's life’. I see she's, like, inflating her neck, like trying to breathe, like 'ahh,' and basically I thought something was going wrong."
First responders on the scene performed CPR on the officer and used an automated external defibrillator and revived her.
ONLY ON 10: Surveillance video shows a McDonalds worker jump from the drive thru window to save an unconscious police officer. More at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/JP6fqxCTaS— Derek Shore (@DerekShore) March 14, 2017