McLaren 650S Successor Teases Its Foldable Driver Display

McLaren continues the teasing game with the upcoming 650S successor, a car that will reportedly go by the 720S nameplate, showing us its trick and foldable digital gauge cluster.
It turns out that the previous reports on the matter were true, with the upcoming McLaren to feature a high-tech configurable digital gauge cluster that folds down to reveal a second, much smaller display which shows just the absolute necessary info to the driver.
McLaren’s all-new driver interface provides a wealthy range of information when in ‘Full Display’ mode, with the format changing according to the selected driving mode, between Comfort, Sport and Track.
The ‘Slim Display’ mode can be chosen either manually at the touch of a button or automatically deployed when linked to the active dynamics mode, portraying only the essential information in a strip and helping the driver to better focus on his driving.
There is also going to be a new, 8-inch central infotainment screen mounted vertically from where the driver and the passenger will control the audio, media, navigation and other features.
“The Folding Driver Display is revolutionary in offering both a choice of information shown and physical position, seamlessly complementing driver preferences while at the same time furnishing a glorious piece of engineering theatre”, explained Mark Vinnels, Executive Director of Product Development at McLaren.
The new British supercar will be powered by McLaren’s new twin-turbo 4.0-litre M840T unit which will allow it to hit 200km/h (124mph) from a standstill in just 7.8 seconds, with the standing quarter dealt in 10.3 seconds. No power figures have been announced yet but it’s expected to produce more than 700hp.
There is also going to be an innovative active aero agenda which will produce 50 percent more downforce than its predecessor, the 650S. Stay tuned for the official unveil next week at the Geneva Motor Show.