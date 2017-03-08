McLaren 720S Gets The MSO Treatment, Costs Over $400,000

No more than 24 hours after McLaren added a new chapter to their Super Series story in Geneva, MSO is announcing this bespoke 'Velocity' theme for the 720S.
As always, McLaren Special Operations (MSO) will allow for an almost limitless scope of personalization options, highlighting a new level of exclusivity that 720S buyers can aspire to.
"The MSO mission is to fulfill customer desire for exclusivity in their choice of McLaren," said MSO boss, Ansar Ali. "The lean, sculpted beauty of the new 720S provides the perfect starting point for owners to be creative and the specification of this MSO 720S ‘Velocity’ showcases a taste of the customisation options that are possible."
The so-called "Velocity" paint theme is made up of two pearlescent hues of red, including a newly formulated shade called Nerello Red - used on the front and upper body panels, as well as on the red-tinted visual carbon fiber bonnet. This shade then fades into a vivid Volcano Red that covers the sides and rear of the 720S.
Other bespoke changes to the car include the MSO metallic bronze lightweight alloys, a gloss carbon rear deck vent, service cover and rear aero bridge, plus a satin carbon full length sill cover.
Inside you'll find an abundance of Carbon Black Alcantara, which is supposed to add a technical, sportier feel, especially in contrast with the Harissa Red leather details. Speaking of which, Harissa Red highlights are continued throughout the interior, including on the fascia, steering wheel, doors and across the sports seats which you can get as standard on the 720S.
The McLaren 720S 'Velocity' is said to cost in the region of £335,000 ($407,800), and is one of five MSO themes for the new McLaren Super Series you can check out in a boutique area at the automaker's Geneva stand. The other themes (GT, Pacific, Track & Stealth) are only displayed virtually.