McLaren 720S Officially Touches US Soil At Amelia Island Concours D'Elegance

McLaren have been eager to present their latest product - the 720S, in North America, which is why they didn't wait for the 2017 New York Auto Show to do so.
In fact, the British automaker brought the supercar to the 22nd annual Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance last weekend, where it was spotted firing up its engine and driving away, just as the event was over.
Finished in white, this McLaren 720S was fitted with just about every carbon fiber option from the company's portfolio, but despite looking rad on display, it was actually overshadowed by another Woking-built exotic, the iconic F1 LM.
Made in just five examples as a celebration of McLaren's success at the 1994 24 Hours of Le Mans race, the F1 LM remains the unicorn of the F1 family, which is why it's a true celebration whenever one of them gets spotted.
And the extremely rare supercar isn’t just awesome to look at, but also packs more punch than the modern 675LT - 680 HP to be more precise, produced by a 6.1-liter V12 engine.