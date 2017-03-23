McLaren Wants To Help You Customize Your Sports Series Even After It's Left The Factory

Order up a new McLaren and you'll have a range of customization options. But the manufacturer doesn't close the (butterfly) door once the supercar has left the factory in Woking.
The automaker has just announced a range of aftermarket accessories available for the Sports Series – including the 540C, 570S, and 570GT – all available to retrofit after the fact, which should come as particularly good news for those buying one second-hand with the hope of personalization.
The catalog includes a full array of carbon fiber components, among them front splitter, side skirts, and rear bumper, diffuser, wing, and deck/plenum cover, as well as side intakes, aero bladed, and mirror housings. There are even skid plates to protect the front splitter from scraping on the pavement, and further options from the Special Operations division.
There are more carbon trim pieces for the interior, along with additional wheel options, and an array of accessories made to protect the vehicle like floor mats and fitted covers.