McLaren's New Three-Seater Priced At $2.5 Million, All 106 Sold

McLaren has confirmed that its upcoming three-seat Hyper-GT costs 2 million pounds ($2.5 million) and that all 106 units have been sold.
Currently codenamed the BP23, the vehicle will sit in the company’s Ultimate Series family but unlike the P1, won’t be track-oriented. Instead, it will be focused more on luxury, refinement and top speed, acting as a rival to the Bugatti Chiron and Koenigsegg Regera.
Speaking with Automotive News Europe, McLaren chief executive Mike Flewitt said that the BP23 will act as a homage to the iconic F1 and that the reception to news of the vehicle has been very positive.
“Almost from the day I started I've been asked: "Why don't you do another three-seater? When we did finally announce it, we were absolutely inundated with applications. I had to find polite ways to say, ‘No’,” Flewitt confirmed.
Late last week, the British marque unveiled a new sketch of the BP23 and said that it will be the most powerful and aerodynamic road-going McLaren ever, meaning it’ll deliver even more than the 903 hp offered up by the hybrid P1.
Deliveries are set to commence in 2019.