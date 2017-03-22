McLaren's Sold-Out BP23 Will Be Its Most Powerful & Aerodynamic Yet

See this sketch? Looks promising, doesn't it? Well, try not to like it too much, because it's already sold out.
What you're looking at is our best glimpse yet at the forthcoming McLaren project dubbed BP23 – shorthand for Bespoke Project 2 with 3 seats – following the previous X-1 revealed at Pebble Beach in 2012.
Those who've been following its development through the bits and pieces of information we've received this far will know that's the same number of seats as the legendary McLaren F1 – with a central driving position and two outboard seats.
This latest announcement reveals that the so-called “Hyper-GT” will be “the most powerful and most aerodynamic road-going McLaren ever” – set to eclipse even the 900-horsepower P1. It'll sit alongside it as the second, even more exclusive model in McLaren's Ultimate Series – but taking an entirely different approach, aimed at crossing continents at high speed rather than lapping race tracks.
Just how McLaren figures its drivers will be able to tour around, paying at toll booths and whatnot from the central driving position, we don't know. That's what's kept the British supercar manufacturer from reviving that seating layout until now, we've been told. But that won't stop Woking from selling each and every one.
Pre-sell them, in fact, before the vehicle is even unveiled to the public. McLaren will only make 106 examples, and they've all been spoken for already – at an assuredly astronomic cost. Each of those fortunate customers will work closely with McLaren Special Operations to configure their supercar to his or her liking, with the first among them to expect delivery in 2019.