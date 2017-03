Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Turned Into A Somewhat More Production-Like GT4

PHOTO GALLERY

It's not much of a secret that Mercedes-AMG plans to build a production version of their GT Concept that was revealed earlier this week at the Geneva auto show No doubt, many will be wondering how the study will translate into a road-going car.This render fromtries to do that by removing some of the flashier parts and giving it a tweaked grille and rear diffuser that incorporates a regular twin exhaust setup. It's a start, but he should have added door mirrors and replaced the over-the-top chrome wheels, if you ask us.Now, we don't know if the four-door coupe will keep the study's powertrain in its final form, but by combining the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with an electric motor, its output has increased to more than 800 horses. This makes it significantly more powerful than the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and its 671 HP, and allows it to go from naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 3 seconds.Mercedes' parent company Daimler has yet to announce when the production version of the GT Concept will arrive, but in the meantime, they’re prepping the launch of the Project One hypercar , which is due at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, this fall.