Mercedes-AMG Project One Hypercar To Cost $2.4 Million

With great power and performance comes great cost and it will be no different when the Mercedes-AMG Project One hits the market.
Speaking about the hybrid hypercar at the Geneva Motor Show, AMG boss Tobias Moers said that it will be priced from 2.275 million euros ($2.4 million), making it slightly more affordable than the Bugatti Chiron.
Formula One has long been known as a testing ground for new technologies that road cars ultimately adopt and the Project One will take this to the extreme. As a matter of fact, its powertrain will be borrowed directly from Mercedes' F1 car and will only be modified to allow it to operate reliably on the street.
Speaking to Top Gear about the engine, Moers said “It’s pure F1 technology. It’s a 1.6-litre engine, it still revs to 11,000rpm, but idles at 1,280rpm. All the electric components are from F1 - the crank motor, the split turbo, the front axle is driven by electric motors. Even the battery cells are F1, the most expensive cells on the planet.”
At this stage, Mercedes hasn't made an announcement of just how powerful the car will be but it is tipped to deliver around 1,000 hp.
Discussing the car's potential performance, Moers kept his cards close to his chest saying “I’m not saying it’s the fastest road car ever, I’m not chasing top speed, I don’t want to put any numbers on the table.”
While we won't know performance times for the car any time soon, Moers did say that a lap time at the Nurburgring will be posted with the Project One.
The car will be unveiled to the world at the IAA Frankfurt Auto Show in September.
Rendering via Peisert Design