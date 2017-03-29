Mercedes-AMG Project One Rendering Depicts A Road-Going LMP Car

At September’s Frankfurt Auto Show, Mercedes-AMG will present its Project One hypercar to the public. Set to battle the Aston Martin Valkyrie, the car will be the fastest Mercedes ever and has the potential to set a Nurburgring lap record.
The German marque has unveiled two teasers of the car so far, giving us an idea of what it will look like and now, Evren Milano has created a rendering of the vehicle.
It’s worth immediately noting that we know the hypercar won’t look exactly like this. More specifically, teasers have confirmed that it won’t feature a large rear wing as this rendering depicts and won’t have a roof scoop so seamlessly incorporated into the roof.
Nevertheless, the proportions of the car depicted could turn out to be accurate, as could the front end. The headlights and front fascia resemble those of a recent design study previewed by Mercedes while the wheels have been directly copied onto this rendering. With a bubble-style cockpit, the car really looks like an LMP car for the road and evokes memories of the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR and Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion.