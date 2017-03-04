Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe-Based Lumma CLR G800 Spotted On The Road

Lumma's CLR G800 wide-body kit was designed for those who looked at their Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe and thought that it doesn't quite look as aggressive as it should.
That's basically what you get with this body kit, more aggression. It's got the wide fenders, plus plenty of carbon fiber bits such as the front and rear spoiler lips, roof wing, air inlet covers. stainless steel sports exhaust and more.
This car was spotted in Arges County, Romania, by Autogespot user Fulgermacuin. There are one or two things that are missing as far as the complete CLR G800 kit is concerned, such as Lumma's massive 24" wheels, but we reckon those may have been sidelined until the winter tires can come off.
While performance shouldn't be an issue, it's hard to determine exactly which version of the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe resides underneath this custom body kit.